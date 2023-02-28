News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Former Melrose winger Damien Hoyland signing an autograph during Edinburgh's open training session in the Borders (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Former Melrose winger Damien Hoyland signing an autograph during Edinburgh's open training session in the Borders (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Former Melrose winger Damien Hoyland signing an autograph during Edinburgh's open training session in the Borders (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

In photos: Young rugby fans out in force for visit to Borders by Edinburgh

Scores of young sports fans turned out at the Greenyards in Melrose last week to watch Edinburgh hold an open training session ahead of their United Rugby Championship match at home to Leinster this coming Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
57 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:16am

Here’s how it went ...

1. Edinburgh visit Melrose

Jedburgh's Glen Young taking part in an Edinburgh open training session at the Greenyards in Melrose (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU

Photo Sales

2. Edinburgh visit Melrose

Edinburgh flanker Connor Boyle posing for a picture with a fan during an open training session at the Greenyards in Melrose (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU

Photo Sales

3. Edinburgh visit Melrose

Edinburgh hooker and 47-times-capped Scotland international Stuart McInally posing for a photograph at the Greenyards in Melrose (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU

Photo Sales

4. Edinburgh visit Melrose

Outgoing Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair supervising the United Rugby Championship side's open training session at Melrose's Greenyards (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BordersMelroseEdinburgh