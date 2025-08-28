​In photos: Warm-up win for Jed-Forest at Berwick ahead of new rugby season

Here’s how it went, as captured on camera by John Frater and Stuart Fenwick …

Jed, now with Michael Harshaw as head coach in place of Stuart Johnson, start next season at home to South Ayrshire’s Marr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

League rivals Gala are away to Edinburgh Academical at the same time.

