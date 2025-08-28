Outside-centre Lewis Young on the ball for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)placeholder image
Outside-centre Lewis Young on the ball for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)

​In photos: Warm-up win for Jed-Forest at Berwick ahead of new rugby season

By Darin Hutson
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:12 BST
​Jed-Forest warmed up for the coming Arnold Clark National League Division 1 rugby season with a 34-24 friendly win away to Berwick on Saturday.

Here’s how it went, as captured on camera by John Frater and Stuart Fenwick …

Jed, now with Michael Harshaw as head coach in place of Stuart Johnson, start next season at home to South Ayrshire’s Marr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

League rivals Gala are away to Edinburgh Academical at the same time.

Left-winger Robbie Shirra-Gibb in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)

1. Berwick v Jed-Forest

Left-winger Robbie Shirra-Gibb in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater

Photo Sales
Right-winger Louie Reid on the attack for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)

2. Berwick v Jed-Forest : Berwick v Jed-Forest

Right-winger Louie Reid on the attack for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater

Photo Sales
No 8 Garry Young in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)

3. Berwick v Jed-Forest

No 8 Garry Young in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater

Photo Sales
Replacement Paulo Ferreira in possession for Jed-Forest, with Clark Skeldon and Finn Scott as back-up, during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater)

4. Berwick v Jed-Forest

Replacement Paulo Ferreira in possession for Jed-Forest, with Clark Skeldon and Finn Scott as back-up, during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:BerwickDivision 1
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice