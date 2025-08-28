​In photos: Warm-up win for Jed-Forest at Berwick ahead of new rugby season

Here’s how it went, as captured on camera by John Frater and Stuart Fenwick …
Jed, now with Michael Harshaw as head coach in place of Stuart Johnson, start next season at home to South Ayrshire’s Marr this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.
League rivals Gala are away to Edinburgh Academical at the same time.
1. Berwick v Jed-Forest
Left-winger Robbie Shirra-Gibb in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater
2. Berwick v Jed-Forest : Berwick v Jed-Forest
Right-winger Louie Reid on the attack for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater
3. Berwick v Jed-Forest
No 8 Garry Young in action for Jed-Forest during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater
4. Berwick v Jed-Forest
Replacement Paulo Ferreira in possession for Jed-Forest, with Clark Skeldon and Finn Scott as back-up, during their 34-24 pre-season friendly victory away to Berwick on Saturday (Photo: John Frater) Photo: John Frater