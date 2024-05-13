Spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)Spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)
​In photos: Sunshine brings out bumper crowd for Selkirk Sevens

By Darin Hutson
Saturday’s Selkirk Sevens were won by the hosts for the first time since 2018 on one of the hottest days of the year so far and hundreds of rugby fans were there to enjoy the occasion.

Here are some of them, as captured on camera by Grant Kinghorn ...

Four spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Four spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Two spectators with the winners' cup at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Two spectators with the winners' cup at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Five spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Five spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Past players watching the hosts win Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Past players watching the hosts win Saturday's Selkirk Sevens (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

