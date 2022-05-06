In photos: Sun brings out crowds for Earlston Sevens

Attention will then turn to Jedburgh the following Saturday as the series reaches its finale.

Before that, though, here’s a look back at the second half of last weekend’s double-header at Kelso on Saturday and Earlston on Sunday.

Our report on on-field action at the Haugh is already in print and online at https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-selkirk-victory-at-earlston-sevens-takes-kings-of-7s-title-race-to-wire-3678140 but here’s what was happening off the pitch, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie ...

1. Earlston 7s These three mums and their bairns travelled up from Jedburgh to enjoy Earlston 7s Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Earlston 7s Laura Phelps and Fiona Jones at Earlston 7s Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Earlston 7s Mel Redpath, Cally Gilchrist and Tess Thorburn, from Duns, at Earlston 7s Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Earlston 7s Rona Fleming, Erin King, Rebecca Kinghorn and Amy Learmonth at Earlston 7s Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales