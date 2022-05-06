Hawick lads enjoying Earlston 7s

In photos: Sun brings out crowds for Earlston Sevens

Selkirk hosts the penultimate round of rugby’s first Kings of the 7s season since 2019 tomorrow.

By Darin Hutson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:40 am

Attention will then turn to Jedburgh the following Saturday as the series reaches its finale.

Before that, though, here’s a look back at the second half of last weekend’s double-header at Kelso on Saturday and Earlston on Sunday.

Our report on on-field action at the Haugh is already in print and online at https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-selkirk-victory-at-earlston-sevens-takes-kings-of-7s-title-race-to-wire-3678140 but here’s what was happening off the pitch, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie ...

1. Earlston 7s

These three mums and their bairns travelled up from Jedburgh to enjoy Earlston 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Earlston 7s

Laura Phelps and Fiona Jones at Earlston 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Earlston 7s

Mel Redpath, Cally Gilchrist and Tess Thorburn, from Duns, at Earlston 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Earlston 7s

Rona Fleming, Erin King, Rebecca Kinghorn and Amy Learmonth at Earlston 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Kelso
Next Page
Page 1 of 4