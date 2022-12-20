In photos: Sports stars gather to pay tribute to Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir

Sports stars from all over Scotland and beyond gathered in Melrose on Monday for a memorial service for Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir following his death at the end of last month at the age of 52 following a six-year fight against motor neurone disease.

Melrose Parish Church hosted a celebration of his life, with further mourners watching via live-stream at the town's rugby club next door, as well as on television and online.

Fellow former Scotland internationals present included Kelso’s John Jeffrey, Gala’s Chris Paterson, ex-Border Reiver Kelly Brown, Jedburgh’s Gary Armstrong, Rob Wainwright, Gavin and Scott Hastings, Kenny Logan and John Barclay.

Current national captain Jamie Ritchie and team-mate Hamish Watson were also in attendance to pay their respects.

Former Scotland head coaches Ian McGeechan and Jim Telfer, together with current gaffer Gregor Townsend, were also present to reflect on the achievements of the ex-Melrose, Border Reivers and Newcastle Falcons lock, capped 61 times for his country between 1990 and 2000.

Former England internationals Martin Johnson, Bill Beaumont and Rob Andrew were present too.

Among those representing other sports were multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Chris Hoy and football hero Ally McCoist.

Tributes to Edinburgh-born Weir, latterly based in Blainslie, came thick and fast from all directions.

Former England and British and Irish Lions captain Johnson, 52, said: “Whenever I think of him, I smile.”

Ex-Scotland skipper Wainwright, 57, said: “It was no accident that he featured so heavily in the Lions documentary Living with Lions in 1997. Doddie was one of the big characters on that tour.

“That warmth of character and common touch never faded.”

Scott Hastings said of this week’s service: “It was a lovely touch, a fitting ceremony, a celebration of life.

“It didn't feel sombre and that’s what Doddie would have wanted. It was a fitting tribute to a very special human being.

“He crossed people from the farming community to the sporting community to the medical community and they are all represented here.

“I have friends from London, Hong Kong, York, who have all come here to spend time and reminisce about a very special man."

The 58-year-old is also chairman of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the MND research and support charity set up by Weir in 2017 following his diagnosis with the condition at the end of the year before, and that’s a role he was proud to take on, he said.

"When he called me and asked me to chair his foundation, I burst into tears,” he said.

“I said ‘we will do anything we can do to support you, big fella’.

“Doddie's legacy is to find a cure for MND, a world free of MND.

“When I get back, later this evening, I will raise a wee glass to him.”

Doddie Weir's memorial service Kelso's John Jeffrey, far left, arriving at Melrose Parish Church for Doddie Weir's memorial service on Monday

Doddie Weir's memorial service Former Scotland head coach Jim Telfer, left, arriving for Doddie Weir's memorial service on Monday at Melrose Parish Church

Doddie Weir's memorial service Ex-England captain Martin Johnson, right, at Melrose Parish Church on Monday for Doddie Weir's memorial service

Doddie Weir's memorial service Jedburgh's Gary Armstrong, right, with two of Doddie Weir's sons at the ex-Scottish international lock's memorial service in Melrose on Monday