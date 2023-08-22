In photos: Second win in rugby’s Kings of 7s for Kelso at Gala

​Kelso are now ten points clear at the top of rugby’s Kings of the 7s leaderboard after continuing their winning beginning to the latest competition at Gala Sevens on Saturday.

The Poynder Park side followed up their 21-17 victory versus Hawick in the final at Peebles Sevens on Saturday, August 5, with a 32-12 win in Saturday gone’s final against Selkirk at Netherdale.

That was their first victory at the Galashiels tournament, now part of the wider Maroon’d festival, since 2001 and only their tenth in total since its launch in 1884, their prior successes having been back in 1985, 1981, 1974, 1948, 1941, 1937, 1936 and 1925.

Kelso squad’s of captain Frankie Robson, Duncan Smith, Hamish and Robbie Tweedie, Archie Barbour, Andy Tait, Dwain Patterson, Cammy Brown, Cammy Thompson, Murray Woodcock, Angus Roberts and Angus Utterson made it to the final by beating Peebles 28-19 and Hawick 33-10 in their pool, also losing 19-17 to the hosts, and then seeing off army side 2 Scots 33-7 in the semis.

Woodcock, one of Kelso’s try-scorers against Selkirk, was delighted to see his side keep up their 100% start to the competition, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “The team are buzzing. They’re very happy.

“That’s back to back we’ve won now and morale is very high.

“Spirits are high and everyone’s loving it, so it’s good.

“It took us a couple of game to get fully going. That Gala game was a bit of a wake-up call but playing 2 Scots really set us up for the final.

“Credit to Selkirk, they played very well, so we were glad to get the job done.”

Their pool’s other matches were wins for Gala by 42-10 versus Peebles and 24-5 against Hawick and a 21-14 victory for the Pees against the Greens.

Selkirk’s route to the final comprised pool wins against Jed-Forest by 32-10 and defending Kings of the 7s champions Melrose by 26-12, along with a 17-12 loss to the soldiers’ side, and a 21-5 knockout of Gala in the semis.

The Souters’ squad, captained by Scott McClymont, comprised Andrew Grant-Suttie, Andrew and Aaron McColm, Lachlan Ferguson, Josh Welsh, Finlay Wheelans, Callum Anderson, Andrew Cochrane, Cameron Easson and Blake Cullen.

Their pool’s other games were wins for the army outfit versus Melrose by 26-19 and Jed by 31-12 and a 31-5 victory for Melrose against the Jedburgh squad.

There’s now an eight-month break before round three of the current Kings of the 7s at Melrose on Saturday, April 13, next year.

Kelso go into that break at the top of the table on 20 points, with Selkirk second on ten, Gala third on eight, Hawick fourth on seven, Peebles fifth on six, Edinburgh’s Watsonians sixth on five, Melrose seventh on three and Jed, Berwick and Edinburgh Academical yet to get off the mark.

