In photos: Rugby fans out in force for Langholm Sevens
Rugby fans turned out in force for this year’s Langholm Sevens on Saturday, watching a dozen teams vying for honours and Kings of the 7s points.
By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
Victory at Milntown went to Kelso for the first time since 2010.
They were 17-14 winners against Jed-Forest in the final, making them the first Borders team to come up trumps at the Dumfries and Galloway tournament since 2017.
