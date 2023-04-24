News you can trust since 1855
In photos: Rugby fans out in force for Langholm Sevens

Rugby fans turned out in force for this year’s Langholm Sevens on Saturday, watching a dozen teams vying for honours and Kings of the 7s points.

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

Victory at Milntown went to Kelso for the first time since 2010.

They were 17-14 winners against Jed-Forest in the final, making them the first Borders team to come up trumps at the Dumfries and Galloway tournament since 2017.

Rugby fans at Langholm Sevens on Saturday

1. Langholm 7s

Rugby fans at Langholm Sevens on Saturday Photo: Brian Sutherland

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens

2. Langholm 7s

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens

3. Langholm 7s

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens

4. Langholm 7s

Rugby fans at Saturday's Langholm Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

