In photos: Relatives cheer on Borders British and Irish Lions stars Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland at Jedburgh

Sky Sports’ fan van stopped off at Jed-Forest Rugby last Friday, July 16, to film footage of relatives of ex-Hawick stars Hogg and Sutherland and other well-wishers sending them good-luck messages ahead of Saturday’s victory over DHL Stormers in South Africa.

Among those present were two of the three Lions produced by the Jedburgh club, Greig Laidlaw and his uncle Roy Laidlaw.

The other, Gary Armstrong, was also invited along but couldn’t make it.

The younger Laidlaw, like Hogg, was called up for the Lions’ 2017 tour of New Zealand, and the 35-year-old featured in six provincial matches.

His uncle, 67, played in 13 of the 18 matches making up 1983’s tour of New Zealand, including all four tests against the All Blacks.

Armstrong, 54, played in five provincial games during 1989’s tour of Australia.

The matchday squad for Saturday’s first test against South Africa was initially due to be announced tomorrow but will instead be revealed today, July 21.

See also …

1. Borderers cheering on their Lions stars Sky Sports presenter and former British and Irish Lions player Scott Quinnell at Riverside Park in Jedburgh with fellow ex-Lions Roy and Greig Laidlaw and youngsters Oliver McCraw and Rowan Elder Photo: Bill McBurnie Buy photo

2. Borderers cheering on their Lions stars Rory Sutherland's wife Tammy and children Mason and Hamish at Riverside Park with Scott Quinnell on Friday Photo: Bill McBurnie Buy photo

3. Borderers cheering on region's Lions stars Rory Sutherland's wife Tammy, dog Reggie and son Mason at Riverside Park in Jedburgh Photo: Bill McBurnie Buy photo

4. Borderers cheering on region's Lions stars Members of the Jed Jaguars youth team at Riverside Park on Friday Photo: Bill McBurnie Buy photo