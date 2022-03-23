Kai Telfer on the ball for Hawick at Kelso Cougars' mini-rugby festival on Sunday

In photos: Mini-rugby festival at Kelso attracts turnout of more than 600

More than 600 youngsters aged six to 11 from clubs including Peebles, Duns, Selkirk, Jed-Forest, Gala and Hawick turned out for a mini-rugby festival hosted by Kelso Cougars on Sunday.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:50 am
Among the winners in games for teams of eight to 10 at Poynder Park and Croft Park were Hawick at P7 level, the hosts at P6 and Jed-Forest at P4.

South Ayrshire’s Marr won at P5, with Hawick as runners-up, and Langholm won at P3, with Peebles Reds as runners-up.

Hawick’s P6 and P4 teams were also runners-up.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day,” said Kelso mini-rugby convener Alexa Richardson.

“The sun was shining and the kids had an absolute ball.”

1. Hawick's Cullen Sutherland makes a break at the Kelso Tournament

Hawick's Cullen Sutherland making a break at the Kelso tournament with opposition players in pursuit

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Hudson Macleod on the ball for Hawick

Hudson Macleod on the ball for Hawick at Kelso at the weekend

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Gala player is tackled by Marr at Kelso Tournament

A Gala player being tackled by a Marr opponent at Kelso's mini-rugby festival on Sunday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Kelso Cougars James Thomson against Gala

Kelso Cougars' James Thomson on the charge against Gala at his club's mini-rugby festival at the weekend

Photo: Bill McBurnie

