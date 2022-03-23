In photos: Mini-rugby festival at Kelso attracts turnout of more than 600

Among the winners in games for teams of eight to 10 at Poynder Park and Croft Park were Hawick at P7 level, the hosts at P6 and Jed-Forest at P4.
South Ayrshire’s Marr won at P5, with Hawick as runners-up, and Langholm won at P3, with Peebles Reds as runners-up.
Hawick’s P6 and P4 teams were also runners-up.
“It was an absolutely fantastic day,” said Kelso mini-rugby convener Alexa Richardson.
“The sun was shining and the kids had an absolute ball.”
1. Hawick's Cullen Sutherland makes a break at the Kelso Tournament
Hawick's Cullen Sutherland making a break at the Kelso tournament with opposition players in pursuit
Photo: Bill McBurnie
2. Hudson Macleod on the ball for Hawick
Hudson Macleod on the ball for Hawick at Kelso at the weekend
Photo: Bill McBurnie
3. Gala player is tackled by Marr at Kelso Tournament
A Gala player being tackled by a Marr opponent at Kelso's mini-rugby festival on Sunday
Photo: Bill McBurnie
4. Kelso Cougars James Thomson against Gala
Kelso Cougars' James Thomson on the charge against Gala at his club's mini-rugby festival at the weekend
Photo: Bill McBurnie