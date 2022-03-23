In photos: Mini-rugby festival at Kelso attracts turnout of more than 600

Among the winners in games for teams of eight to 10 at Poynder Park and Croft Park were Hawick at P7 level, the hosts at P6 and Jed-Forest at P4.

South Ayrshire’s Marr won at P5, with Hawick as runners-up, and Langholm won at P3, with Peebles Reds as runners-up.

Hawick’s P6 and P4 teams were also runners-up.

“It was an absolutely fantastic day,” said Kelso mini-rugby convener Alexa Richardson.

“The sun was shining and the kids had an absolute ball.”

Hawick's Cullen Sutherland makes a break at the Kelso Tournament

Hudson Macleod on the ball for Hawick

Gala player is tackled by Marr at Kelso Tournament

Kelso Cougars James Thomson against Gala