In photos: Melrose now top of Kings of 7s leaderboard after Berwick final defeat

Melrose are now six points clear at the top of rugby’s Kings of the 7s leaderboard after making it to Berwick Sevens’ final on Sunday.

Their 22-12 loss to Edinburgh Academical earned them seven points, taking their tally for this campaign to 27 after five rounds.

Accies, having picked up ten points for beating the Greenyards outfit at the weekend, are tying with fellow Edinburgh side Watsonians for second place, both being on 21 points.

Two other Borders clubs made it to the semis, earning five points apiece – Selkirk losing 24-0 to Accies and defending champions Jed-Forest 26-21 to Melrose.

To get there, the Souters saw off Gala by 19-5 and Peebles by 15-5 in their pool, their group’s other match being a 12-12 draw for Gala and Peebles.

Jed’s route to the semis consisted of pool victories against hosts Berwick by 35-19 and Berwick Bears by 82-0.

Melrose won both their pool matches too, by 31-0 against Earlston and 21-12 versus Watsonians.

Hawick won one of theirs, by 40-7 against invitational side Jesmond Jackals, and lost the other, by 41-0 to Accies.

Gala are fourth in the standings on 20 points, Peebles fifth on 16, Hawick sixth on 13, Selkirk seventh on ten, Kelso and Berwick joint-eighth on sixth and Jed bottom on five.

Round six takes place this coming Saturday at Langholm and its draw sees Melrose share a pool with Kelso and Carlisle, Selkirk go up against the hosts and Peebles, Gala and Jed in the same group as Heriot’s Blues and Hawick facing Accies and Watsonians.

Proceedings get under way at 2pm and the final will be at 6.30pm.

Jed beat Melrose 24-10 in last year’s Langholm Sevens final on their way to victory overall.

Hawick are the most successful side in the 115-year history of the event, having won 29 times, most recently in 2015.

