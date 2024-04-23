​In photos: Melrose back in mix for Kings of 7s title after first Berwick Sevens win since 2002

​The ten points earned by that victory, thanks to a Struan Hutchison hat-trick securing a 24-12 win against Jed-Forest in Sunday’s final at Scremerston, lifts the Greenyards club up one place in the competition’s standings to fourth, with 18 points from five rounds.

That’s one behind third-placed Selkirk, two adrift of second-placed Gala and 17 shy of table-toppers Kelso, but with 50 points still to play for ahead of this coming Saturday’s Langholm Sevens, they’re back in contention for a tenth Kings of the 7s title.

Melrose’s route to the final was made up of pool wins by 37-0 and 38-5 against Edinburgh Academical and Peebles respectively and a 19-12 last-four knockout of Gala.

Peebles also lost out by 26-5 to Accies in their pool.

Jed joined Melrose in the final by beating Subaru Sirens 45-0 and Watsonians 41-7 in their pool, then edging out Kelso by 12-10 in the semis.

The Sirens were one of two extra teams fielded by the hosts after withdrawals by Hawick and Tynedale, with their other, a president’s VII, losing 48-0 to Selkirk and 74-0 to Kelso in their pool.

Kelso’s other pool match was a 14-12 win against the Souters, securing progress to the semi-finals.

Berwick’s firsts beat Earlston 44-0 but lost 24-12 to Gala in their pool, with Gala also beating Earlston, by 42-0, in that group to make the last four.

Langholm’s sevens this weekend are being played in four pools of three, made up of Gala, Peebles and Berwick; Kelso, Selkirk and Watsonians; Jed, Accies and Heriot’s; and the hosts, a president’s VII and Melrose.

Kelso head south-west on Saturday in possession of the event’s Scott Cup after beating Jed 17-14 in last year’s final to claim it for the ninth time in its 94-year history.

Admission is £10. For further details, see the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LangholmRFC

See also …

1 . Berwick Sevens on Sunday Melrose head coach Iain Chisholm on the ball during their 37-0 pool win against Edinburgh Academical at Berwick Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Sevens Gala beating their hosts 24-12 in their pool at Berwick Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Sevens Captain Ali Grieve on the ball for the hosts during their 24-12 pool loss to Gala at Berwick Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales

4 . Berwick Sevens Donald Crawford getting a tackle in for Melrose during their 24-12 final win against Jed-Forest at Berwick Sevens on Sunday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick) Photo: Stuart Fenwick Photo Sales