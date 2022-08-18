News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
Rhianna Davies, Sarah Shirra-Gibb, Jo Johnstone, Linzi Davidson, Kirsteen Davidson and Steph Corrie

In photos: Ladies dress to impress at Hawick Sevens

Hawick’s rugby players did the business on the pitch on Saturday at their sevens tournament and the town’s womenfolk impressed off it to as the club hosted a ladies’ day to accompany round three of Kings of the 7s.

By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:58 pm

Here’s how it went off the pitch, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie …

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-pictures-hawick-in-seventh-heaven-after-rugby-tournament-triumph-3810858

1. Hawick 7s ladies' day

Some of those present at Hawick Sevens ladies' day on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Hawick 7s ladies' day

John Hogg helping celebrateChristine Martin's 65th birthday and Eileen Paris's 70th at Hawick' ladies' day

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Hawick 7s ladies' day

Some of Hawick's bright-eyed daughters at their rugby club's ladies' day

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Hawick 7s ladies' day

Ladies day at Hawick RFC

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5