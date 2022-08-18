In photos: Ladies dress to impress at Hawick Sevens
Hawick’s rugby players did the business on the pitch on Saturday at their sevens tournament and the town’s womenfolk impressed off it to as the club hosted a ladies’ day to accompany round three of Kings of the 7s.
By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 1:58 pm
Here’s how it went off the pitch, as captured on camera by Bill McBurnie …
