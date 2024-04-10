In photos: Kelso Sharks bring reserves’ rugby sevens trophy back home

​Eight Borders rugby clubs were represented, all fielding reserve sides except Scottish East Region League Division 3 outfit Earlston.

Sharks beat Jed 10-7 in the final, thanks to a last-minute William Tweedie try, to keep the trophy at Poynder Park after knocking out Earlston 40-0 in the last four and Selkirk A 26-0 in round one.

Making up the rest of the Sharks’ winning squad, captained by Arran Jackson, were Murray McGregor, Duncan Smith, Jack Walker, Angus Utterson, Mark Wilson, James Glendinning, Ashton Asante and Josh Coulter.

Defending champions Jed’s route to the final consisted of a 25-5 first-round win against Melrose Storm and a 19-10 semi-final victory versus Hawick Force.

Tuesday’s first round also saw Earlston beating Gala A by 14-12 and Force seeing off Peebles Reds by 26-5.

The John Laing Sevens have been contested since 1978, primarily by players involved in second-team rugby, Hawick being the event’s first winners.

The trophy is named after the late Laing, Kelso’s president for five years beginning in 1945, and it was launched 46 years ago by his late son Tom, Kelso’s captain for the 1956/57 season and president from 1983 to 1985.

