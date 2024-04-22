​In photos: Hundreds turn out for Hawick Sevens

Rebranded the Borders Festival of Rugby these days, the event, also billed as the club’s annual ladies’ day, is round four of the Kings of the 7s competition, with six rounds following, starting with one at Berwick the day after and continuing at Langholm this coming Saturday. Here are some of the spectators at Mansfield Park at the weekend to see Kelso come up trumps for the seventh time …
See also …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-kelso-claim-first-hawick-sevens-win-since-1997-4600364
1 / 3