​In photos: Hundreds turn out for Hawick Sevens

Hundreds of rugby fans turned out for Hawick Sevens on Saturday, now back in their traditional springtime slot after a short-lived switch to August.
By Darin Hutson
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 17:18 BST

​Rebranded the Borders Festival of Rugby these days, the event, also billed as the club’s annual ladies’ day, is round four of the Kings of the 7s competition, with six rounds following, starting with one at Berwick the day after and continuing at Langholm this coming Saturday. Here are some of the spectators at Mansfield Park at the weekend to see Kelso come up trumps for the seventh time …

