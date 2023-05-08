News you can trust since 1855
In photos: Hundreds head to Edinburgh to cheer Hawick on to rugby cup final victory

Hundreds of Hawick rugby fans headed to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday to cheer their side on to their first Scottish cup victory since 2002 and head coach Matty Douglas credits their support for spurring his players on.

By Darin Hutson
Published 8th May 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:47 BST

“The support we’ve had today was second to none and they’ve supported us all season,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards. “It was great to see so many people here today.”

Hawick rugby fans showing their support for their No 11, Ronan McKean, at Saturday's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday

1. Scottish cup final

Hawick rugby fans showing their support for their No 11, Ronan McKean, at Saturday's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU

Hawick rugby fans showing their support for their double-winning team at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend

2. Scottish cup final

Hawick rugby fans showing their support for their double-winning team at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at the weekend Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU

Rugby fans watching Hawick beating Marr 31-13 at this year's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday

3. Scottish cup final

Rugby fans watching Hawick beating Marr 31-13 at this year's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU

Hawick players celebrating Fraser Renwick's try against Marr during Saturday's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium

4. Scottish cup final

Hawick players celebrating Fraser Renwick's try against Marr during Saturday's Scottish cup final at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU

