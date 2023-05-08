In photos: Hundreds head to Edinburgh to cheer Hawick on to rugby cup final victory
Hundreds of Hawick rugby fans headed to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday to cheer their side on to their first Scottish cup victory since 2002 and head coach Matty Douglas credits their support for spurring his players on.
By Darin Hutson
Published 8th May 2023, 13:46 BST
“The support we’ve had today was second to none and they’ve supported us all season,” he told Borders Rugby TV afterwards. “It was great to see so many people here today.”
