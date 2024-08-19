In photos: Hosts win Gala Sevens for second time in three years
By Darin Hutson
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:45 BST
Gala won their own rugby sevens tournament for the second time in the space of three years on Saturday to go up to joint second place on the Kings of the 7s leaderboard ahead of the competition taking an eight-month break.
Gala Sevens
1. 2024’s Gala Sevens
Gala captain Angus Dun celebrating the hosts winning their 2024 sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston