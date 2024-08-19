The hosts celebrating winning 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

In photos: Hosts win ​Gala Sevens for second time in three years

​​Gala won their own rugby sevens tournament for the second time in the space of three years on Saturday to go up to joint second place on the Kings of the 7s leaderboard ahead of the competition taking an eight-month break.