The hosts celebrating winning 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)The hosts celebrating winning 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)
In photos: Hosts win ​Gala Sevens for second time in three years

By Darin Hutson
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:45 BST
​​Gala won their own rugby sevens tournament for the second time in the space of three years on Saturday to go up to joint second place on the Kings of the 7s leaderboard ahead of the competition taking an eight-month break.

​Gala Sevens

Gala captain Angus Dun celebrating the hosts winning their 2024 sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

2024's Gala Sevens

Ronan McKean on the ball for Hawick against Melrose at 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

2. 2024’s Gala Sevens

Gareth Welsh in possession for Hawick against Edinburgh Academical at 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

3. 2024’s Gala Sevens

Keiran Clark touching down for Melrose against Hawick at 2024’s Gala Sevens, held at Netherdale in Galashiels on Sturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

4. 2024’s Gala Sevens

