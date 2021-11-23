In photos: Hawick hosts first primary school rugby festival for two years​​​​​​​

More than 150 youngsters from all five primaries in Hawick took part – Trinity, Stirches, Burnfoot, Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s and Wilton – along with nearby Denholm Primary.

Players, both boys and girls, were split into two age groups, with primary four and five pupils playing tag rugby and those in P6 and P7 involved in age-grade contact games.

Some 30 games were played altogether but no winners and losers were declared, the event being more of a reintroduction to rugby after the lengthy lay-off enforced by the coronavirus pandemic than a competitive tournament.

Another youth rugby festival is lined up for Saturday, December 4.

Hawick rugby development officer Graham Hogg, one of the event’s organisers, was delighted by the response it got and believes he spotted some potential stars for the future taking part, saying: “It was great seeing more than 150 boys and girls from all our primary schools playing the great game and, more importantly, smiling and laughing throughout.

“A massive thank you to everyone who made it happen, from Hawick Youth Rugby Club and Hawick High School’s under-15 and U16 teams for sponsoring to our Cashback for Communities ambassadors for refereeing.

“The coaches and, I’m sure, the parents loved it as well.

“This is just the beginning.”

