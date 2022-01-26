Hawick's Mia Zawor being tackled by Jed Jaguars' Jack Elliot (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In photos: Game on for Jed-Forest and Hawick’s little wonders at half-time

It’s not all that often that primary-four rugby teams get to play in front of a full-size crowd so Jed Jaguars and Hawick Minis made the most of their opportunity on Saturday to provide half-time entertainment during Jed-Forest’s Tennent’s Premiership game against Hawick.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 6:11 pm

They played a seven-a-side game lasting 10 minutes, with Jed winning by five tries to three, in front of spectators of their teams’ parent sides and very much enjoyed taking centre stage at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, according to Jags convener Claire Turnbull.

“It was great. All the boys and girls thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” she said.

“It was good for them to get game-time in front of a bigger crowd than they’re used to and to see a senior game to pick up tips.”

Borders Rugby TV were there to watch the youngsters in action and their footage of the game can be seen at …

https://www.bordersrugby.net/

1. Hawick P4s

Hawick's P4s side

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Jed Jags (P4s)

Jed Jaguars players posing for a picture

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Blair Amos for Jed Jags

Blair Amos on the ball for Jed Jaguars against Hawick

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Scott Turnbull for Jed Jaguars

Scott Turnbull on the ball for Jed Jaguars against Hawick on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

