In photos: Game on for Jed-Forest and Hawick’s little wonders at half-time

They played a seven-a-side game lasting 10 minutes, with Jed winning by five tries to three, in front of spectators of their teams’ parent sides and very much enjoyed taking centre stage at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, according to Jags convener Claire Turnbull.

“It was great. All the boys and girls thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” she said.

“It was good for them to get game-time in front of a bigger crowd than they’re used to and to see a senior game to pick up tips.”

Borders Rugby TV were there to watch the youngsters in action and their footage of the game can be seen at …

1. Hawick P4s Hawick's P4s side Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Jed Jags (P4s) Jed Jaguars players posing for a picture Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Blair Amos for Jed Jags Blair Amos on the ball for Jed Jaguars against Hawick Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Scott Turnbull for Jed Jaguars Scott Turnbull on the ball for Jed Jaguars against Hawick on Saturday Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales