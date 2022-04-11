The Wightman family enjoying the spectacle of the Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In photos: Crowds welcome back Melrose Sevens after two-year absence

Spectators turned out in force to welcome back Scottish club rugby’s biggest event, Melrose Sevens, at the weekend after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Darin Hutson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:41 pm

Thousands flocked to the Greenyards to see regional sides Hawick, Kelso, Jed-Forest, Peebles, Gala, Selkirk and the hosts take on almost 20 teams from further afield, including invitational outfits bolstered by some of the world’s biggest names in the short-sided version of the sport.

Only two of the Borders’ sides were still involved come the quarter-finals, Melrose and Jed-Forest, but that was enough to earn them eight points between them to go towards their Kings of the 7s totals as they watched a British Army side go on to claim the 1883 Centenary Cup.

Here are some of our pictures of those there on the day, taken by Bill McBurnie …

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-melrose-sevens-comeback-sees-hosts-extend-lead-at-top-of-rugbys-kings-of-the-7s-table-after-reaching-semi-finals-3649532

1. Melrose Sevens 2022

Anna Thorpe, Lois Paterson, Lisa McCallum and Laura Frizzell enjoying 2022's Melrose Sevens

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Melrose 7s 2022

Members of Melrose and Jedburgh's pipe bands joined forces to entertain the crowds during intervals between sevens games

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Melrose 7s 2022

Brian Magowan, Catherine Fletcher, Rebecca Winsland and Ruth and Hannah Magowan at the Greenyards on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Melrose 7s 2022

Ethan Baird, Jonny Magowan and Scott Meenan at Melrose Sevens

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
SpectatorsCovid-19ThousandsHawickKelso
Next Page
Page 1 of 4