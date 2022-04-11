In photos: Crowds welcome back Melrose Sevens after two-year absence

Thousands flocked to the Greenyards to see regional sides Hawick, Kelso, Jed-Forest, Peebles, Gala, Selkirk and the hosts take on almost 20 teams from further afield, including invitational outfits bolstered by some of the world’s biggest names in the short-sided version of the sport.

Only two of the Borders’ sides were still involved come the quarter-finals, Melrose and Jed-Forest, but that was enough to earn them eight points between them to go towards their Kings of the 7s totals as they watched a British Army side go on to claim the 1883 Centenary Cup.

Here are some of our pictures of those there on the day, taken by Bill McBurnie …

See also …

1. Melrose Sevens 2022 Anna Thorpe, Lois Paterson, Lisa McCallum and Laura Frizzell enjoying 2022's Melrose Sevens Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Melrose 7s 2022 Members of Melrose and Jedburgh's pipe bands joined forces to entertain the crowds during intervals between sevens games Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Melrose 7s 2022 Brian Magowan, Catherine Fletcher, Rebecca Winsland and Ruth and Hannah Magowan at the Greenyards on Saturday Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Melrose 7s 2022 Ethan Baird, Jonny Magowan and Scott Meenan at Melrose Sevens Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales