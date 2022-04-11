In photos: Crowds welcome back Melrose Sevens after two-year absence

Thousands flocked to the Greenyards to see regional sides Hawick, Kelso, Jed-Forest, Peebles, Gala, Selkirk and the hosts take on almost 20 teams from further afield, including invitational outfits bolstered by some of the world’s biggest names in the short-sided version of the sport.
Only two of the Borders’ sides were still involved come the quarter-finals, Melrose and Jed-Forest, but that was enough to earn them eight points between them to go towards their Kings of the 7s totals as they watched a British Army side go on to claim the 1883 Centenary Cup.
Here are some of our pictures of those there on the day, taken by Bill McBurnie …
See also …
https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-melrose-sevens-comeback-sees-hosts-extend-lead-at-top-of-rugbys-kings-of-the-7s-table-after-reaching-semi-finals-3649532