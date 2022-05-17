Sam Frizzell, Ben Scott, Gareth Williams, Corrie Patterson, Jack Chelley and Philip Porter at Jed-Forest 7s on Saturday

In photos: Crowds out in force for Kings of 7s finale in Jedburgh

Sunshine brought out spectators in their droves for the finale of this year’s Kings of the 7s rugby season at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:09 am

Cheered on by a sizeable turnout of home supporters, hosts and champions Jed-Forest notched up their fifth victory of the campaign in the final against Edinburgh Accies, amassing their biggest points total ever of 68, 22 more than runners-up Melrose’s tally of 46.

For a report on the day’s sporting action, see https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-pictures-champions-jed-forest-conclude-kings-of-7s-campaign-in-style-by-running-up-record-points-total-3696440

Here, though, are pictures of those there to enjoy the occasion, taken by Bill McBurnie ...

1. Jed-Forest 7s 2022

Four spectators enjoying the first Jed-Forest 7s since 2019

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Jed-Forest 7s 2022

A party of Jed-Forest supporters at Saturday's tournament at their home ground

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Jed-Forest 7s 2022

Tami Fojcik, Sophie Elder, Charley Fojcik and Emma Hope at the dance marquee at Jed-Forest 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Jed-Forest 7s 2022

Hayley Blair, Linsey Evans, Gina Allen and Stacey Wild at Jed-Forest 7s

Photo: Bill McBurnie

