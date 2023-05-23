News you can trust since 1855
​In photos: Crowds out for Selkirk Sevens

Rugby’s latest Kings of the 7s campaign wrapped up with a win for overall champions Melrose at Selkirk on Saturday, and here are some of those there at Philiphaugh to witness proceedings ...
By Darin Hutson
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/kings-of-7s-champions-melrose-conclude-campaign-with-third-tournament-victory-at-selkirk-4153256a

and …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-melrose-claim-third-win-of-kings-of-7s-campaign-at-selkirk-sevens-4153569

Spectators at 2023's Selkirk Sevens on Saturday

1. Selkirk 7s

Spectators at 2023's Selkirk Sevens on Saturday Photo: Grant Kinghorn

Liam Cassidy, Sam Clark, Calum Findlater and Andrew McColm at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens

2. Selkirk 7s

Liam Cassidy, Sam Clark, Calum Findlater and Andrew McColm at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens Photo: Grant Kinghorn

Spectators at Philiphaugh for Saturday's Selkirk Sevens

3. Selkirk 7s

Spectators at Philiphaugh for Saturday's Selkirk Sevens Photo: Grant Kinghorn

Spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens

4. Selkirk 7s

Spectators at Saturday's Selkirk Sevens Photo: Grant Kinghorn

