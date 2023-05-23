In photos: Crowds out for Selkirk Sevens
Rugby’s latest Kings of the 7s campaign wrapped up with a win for overall champions Melrose at Selkirk on Saturday, and here are some of those there at Philiphaugh to witness proceedings ...
By Darin Hutson
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST
