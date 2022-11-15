'Ill-discipline cost us' - Berwick captain Jack Webster rues league defeat at Dumfries Saints

Berwick Rugby Club's jubilant squad celebrate winning promotion at the end of last season

With Berwick having suffered early on when they went nine points behind, Rosie then finished in the corner after good play from the backs, before Thompson skilfully finished off the second try after good interplay from the whole team.

Fighting back from initial disappointment to lead at the halfway stage of this contest must have invoked memories of the joy felt among the stalwarts within the Berwick squad when they clinched promotion last season (see picture, above) but this positivity wasn’t to last at Dumfries.

For the second-half was to prove a massive anticlimax for Colin Young’s side as they conceded 18 points without reply.

“It’s the old cliche but we never really got off the bus today,” Berwick captain Jack Webster told Borders Rugby TV.

"Discipline in the first 15 to 20 minutes really let us down and that allowed Dumfries to take a 9-0 lead.

"We did tighten up after this and started to get into the game with the forwards providing a good platform for our two tries.

"Half-time probably came at the wrong time for us as it felt like we had the upper hand and we were really growing into the game.

"But ill-discipline against cost us in the second-half as we failed to hold onto the ball, which really allowed Dumfries back into the game.

"Credit to the boys, we kept playing right to the end.

"But we just couldn’t find a way to get back into the game late on.”

Berwick, seventh in the table with 21 points from nine league fixtures after Saturday’s away defeat, have a free weekend coming up before returning to league action at home to Preston Lodge on Saturday, November 26.

"We know we need to be better at home to Preston Lodge,” Webster added.

