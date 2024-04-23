Hopes rising that Borders rugby club will rethink closure decision after U-turn over cancellation of sevens

Walkerburn Rugby Club are now reviewing their decision to call it quits (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Scottish East Region Reserve League Division 2 side Walkerburn’s announcement last week that they were calling it a day after 140 years because of their repeated inability to fulfil fixtures sparked scores of messages expressing sorrow and a widespread show of support on social media including the Southern and Borders Rugby TV’s Facebook pages, prompting officials there to not only to reverse their decision to cancel their 2024 sevens tournament but also to consider carrying on after all.

This year’s sevens, their 100th, are now set to be held on Saturday, May 25, a week later than initially planned, and the club are appealing for help in staging them.

Explaining that rethink following a meeting last Friday, a spokesperson for the Caberston Road club said: “As a result of the response from interested parties, we have decided we should review whether we have explored and discussed all possible resolutions to the situation.

“A meeting was held on Friday attended by ex-players, ex-committee members and concerned community members.

“As a result of that meeting, Walkerburn Rugby Club will go ahead and hold their 100th rugby sevens on a new date of May 25.

“However, we can only do this with the help and support of the local community.

“We need your help in every way, shape and form – home-baking, time on the day to help set up and manning a variety of stalls for short times throughout the day.

“If you feel you can help in any way, please get in touch with Gregor Scougal on 07860 345412 or email [email protected]

“We look forward to giving Walkerburn and the rugby community a day to remember.”

Looking further ahead, raising hopes that the final whistle hasn’t been blown at the Haugh for the last time, the spokesperson added: “The future of Walkerburn Rugby Club will be discussed further over the summer to see how we can take the club forward.

“With the support of the rugby and local community, we hope this will be an exciting close season.”

The announcement last week that prompted the outpouring of support now sparking a rethink at the club said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Walkerburn Rugby Club.

“After much consideration and reflection, our committee have made the difficult decision to cease operations.

“Over the years, we have witnessed a gradual decline in player participation.

“Despite our best efforts, assembling a team for matches has become increasingly challenging, and lack of sufficient player numbers has impacted on our ability to compete effectively.

“The cancellation of our 100th sevens tournament and our absence from the 2024/25 season, which would have been our 140th, weighs heavily on our hearts.

“We bid farewell with gratitude and a sense of pride for the legacy we leave behind.”

Walkerburn were due to wrap up last season on Saturday gone away to a Watsonians reserve side but that fixture was cancelled due to their Edinburgh hosts’ inability to get a team together and a 28-0 win was awarded to the Borderers, their only victory of the season.

Prior to that, they’d lost 59-3 away to Leith’s seconds the Saturday before, 53-5 at home to Preston Lodge’s seconds at the beginning of March, 75-10 at Caledonian Thebans in mid-January, 71-28 hosting Edinburgh Northern’s seconds at the end of November, 67-7 at home to Watsonians at the start of that month, 33-5 at the Haugh against Leith in mid-October and 83-15 at Edinburgh Northern at the end of September.