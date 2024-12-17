Honours even for Peebles and Gala in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 but Jed-Forest lose out

Lewis Young on the ball for Jed-Forest during their 41-33 loss at home to GHA on Saturday (Photo: Joyce & Colin Robinson)

​Peebles ended a three-match losing streak stretching back two months with a 7-7 derby draw at home to Gala in rugby’s Arnold Clark National League Division 1 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That stalemate at the Gytes and a 44-31 defeat for Jed-Forest hosting table-toppers Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians at Riverside Park leaves the region’s three representatives in the league as they were heading into this season’s month-long festive break – head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala fourth, now on 37 points from 13 fixtures; Jed fifth, on 30 from 13; and the Pees third from bottom, on 23 from 12.

Scrum-half and captain Rob Harrison put head coach Graeme Paterson’s Peebles ahead with a try against their visitors from Galashiels and fly-half Rory McHaffie kicked a conversion, but visiting No 9 Ritchie Mitchell touched down an equaliser, with No 10 Harris Rutherford adding the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside-centre Aaron Weatherhead, replacement Darren Gillespie and No 8 Garry Young scored tries for Jed head coach Stuart Johnson’s hosts, with openside flanker Finn Scott adding four penalties and three conversions.

Jed-Forest on defensive duty during their 41-33 loss at home to GHA on Saturday (Photo: Joyce & Colin Robinson)

National 1 is now on hold until Saturday, January 11, with Gala hosting Glasgow Academicals and Jed and Peebles both away, to Stirling County and Highland respectively that day, all 3pm kick-offs.

Gala and Peebles are in Border League action in the interim against Arnold Clark Premiership opposition, however – the former at home to Melrose on Thursday, December 26, and the latter hosting Selkirk on Saturday, January 4, both at 3pm too.

Though glad to have avoided a fourth loss on the bounce, Peebles hooker Matt Carryer was put out not to have notched up a fourth win of the season, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “I’m a little bit disaapointed, I would say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were well in it and we had a lot of chances but we didn’t manage to execute them.

Jed-Forest getting a tackle in during their 41-33 loss at home to GHA on Saturday (Photo: Joyce & Colin Robinson)

“We spent a lot of time in their 22 so to just come away with seven points is very disappointing.

“Over the last few weeks, the team had probably lacked a wee bit of belief, but after the first half, we were in it against Gala, and they’re sitting quite high up in the table, so we took a bit of belief from that.

“We had more than enough chances to win that game. I think we probably left 20 to 25 points out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another 20 league points we’re thinking would hopefully keep us safe and we’re slowly picking up one or two, so Highland, our first game back, will be a tough place to go but we could really be doing with picking up five points up there.”

GHA on the attack during their 41-33 win away to Jed-Forest on Saturday (Photo: Joyce & Colin Robinson)

Gala blindside flanker and captain Angus Dun was also disappointed at having to settle for a draw, adding: “I was a bit disappointed with that, the same as Matty.

“Away games are tough but we thought we really were in with a chance to take points away.

“Two points is fine, but our attack wasn’t there at all, so thank goodness our defence turned up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further disappointment was voiced by Jed’s Johnson, saying: “The only disappointing thing about that was the actual result. The boys stuck in really well and played for the jersey.

“I can’t fault the guys at all. We stuck in against an unbeaten GHA side and it’s probably one that got away. We had opportunities to win that.”