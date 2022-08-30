Honour for ex-Gala player and president Frank C Entwistle

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank C Entwistle, an ex-Gala player and president

The cup was commissioned by Mr Entwistle's eldest son, Mark, who also travelled from his home in Glenfinnan in Lochaber to present it to the captain of the winning team at the Gala Red Triangle U-16s Sevens tournament which comprised part of the festival of rugby and music.

Frank, who passed away in 2016, had been one of the boys who took up rugby with Gala Red Triangle in the 1946-47 season, which was the first to be played after the Second World War.

He went on to play for Gala YM, whom he captained for four seasons, before playing a number of times for Gala in the 1950s.

Usually playing as a loosehead prop or hooker, Frank might have added more appearances in the famous maroon jersey had he not been competing for selection against such legendary Gala players as Bob Wilson, Norman Bruce and Tom Elliot.

Frank’s playing days were cut short at the relatively young age of 28 when a collapsing scrum damaged his neck and he narrowly avoided being paralysed.

After retiring from playing, Frank joined the Gala RFC committee, serving as match secretary, secretary, vice president and ultimately president during the championship winning seasons of 1979-80 and 1980-81.

In 2004 Frank’s long contribution to the Netherdale club was recognised with the award of a life membership.

Mark explained why he had felt it fitting that the Frank C Entwistle Memorial Cup should be presented annually at the semi-junior Gala Red Triangle tournament.

He said: “My dad made lifelong friends throughout his rugby career, but when he decided to organise annual reunions for those he had played alongside, it was for those who had first turned out for the Red Triangle in that very first season after the war.

“Those friendships lasted 70 years right up until he passed away and when you saw them together at those reunions, you could see how much those enduring friendships meant to them all.

“There was some top quality rugby on show from all the teams taking part on Saturday but it did make it extra special that the very first winners whose name will be inscribed on the cup is that of Gala Red Triangle after they defeated a strong Peebles side 19-12 in the exciting final.

“And I was delighted to be able to present the cup to Nairn Moncrieff, who captained the Triangle to the brilliant tournament victory.