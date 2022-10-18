Peebles captain Neil Hogarth on his way to scoring a try against Glasgow Academicals at the Gytes on Saturday (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

That victory at the Gytes, taking the Pees to 23 points from six games, saw them leapfrog the Glaswegians and go three points clear of them in top spot.

That was the Borderers’ third win on the spin and they’re hoping to extend that victorious streak to four matches at Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir, currently third from bottom on ten points from six games, this coming Saturday, with that game kicking off at 3pm.

Peebles’ try-scorers at the weekend were Frey Maciver, captain Neil Hogarth, Finlay Sinclair, Robert Harrison and Roddy Guiney, with Maciver adding four conversions and a penalty.

Ross Cowan and Gregor MacEwen scored the visitors’ tries, Colin Taylor converting both.

Hogarth was delighted to see his side make it to the top of the table, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was a really good performance from the boys today.

“We’re top of the league now so that’s good.

“The boys stuck in well and we now just need to push on to next week and see what happens.