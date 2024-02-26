Full-back Callum Anderson on the ball, with Keiran Clark challenging, during Selkirk's 24-20 Border League loss at home at Philiphaugh to Melrose on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Home loss in rerun of 2023 final all but ends defence of rugby’s Border League title for Selkirk

​Selkirk’s defence of their seventh Border League title looks to be all but over after losing out by 24-20 at home to lower-league Melrose on Friday.