Home loss in rerun of 2023 final all but ends defence of rugby’s Border League title for Selkirk
Selkirk’s defence of their seventh Border League title looks to be all but over after losing out by 24-20 at home to lower-league Melrose on Friday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 09:13 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 09:13 GMT
1. Selkirk v Melrose
Andrew Grant-Suttie putting a tackle in during Selkirk's 24-20 Border League loss at home at Philiphaugh to Melrose on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
2. Selkirk v Melrose
Donald Crawford making a clearance during Selkirk's 24-20 Border League loss at home at Philiphaugh to Melrose on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
3. Selkirk v Melrose
Hugo Alderson making a pass during Selkirk's 24-20 Border League loss at home at Philiphaugh to Melrose on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn
4. Selkirk v Melrose
Callum Turnbull being halted during Selkirk's 24-20 Border League loss at home at Philiphaugh to Melrose on Friday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn