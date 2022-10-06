Heriot's next up for Southern Knights as end of season nears

Southern Knights in action at Watsonians on Saturday (Pic: Ronnie McInnes)

That defeat leaves the Borderers fifth in the six-team table, level with basement side Stirling Wolves on five points from eight games, 11 adrift of their next opponents, fourth-placed Heriot’s, with only two matches of the season left to go and just ten points up for grabs.

Head coach Bruce Ruthven’s side, last season’s table-toppers and beaten play-off finalists, are away to the Edinburgh outfit this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm.

The Melrose team’s scorers at Myreside Stadium on Saturday were Sam Derrick and Rudi Brown with tries and Keiran Clark with two conversions.