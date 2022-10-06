Heriot's next up for Southern Knights as end of season nears
Southern Knights are now destined to end up either bottom or second bottom of rugby’s Fosroc Super6 Championship standings after being beaten 38-14 at table-topping Watsonians on Saturday.
That defeat leaves the Borderers fifth in the six-team table, level with basement side Stirling Wolves on five points from eight games, 11 adrift of their next opponents, fourth-placed Heriot’s, with only two matches of the season left to go and just ten points up for grabs.
Head coach Bruce Ruthven’s side, last season’s table-toppers and beaten play-off finalists, are away to the Edinburgh outfit this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm.
The Melrose team’s scorers at Myreside Stadium on Saturday were Sam Derrick and Rudi Brown with tries and Keiran Clark with two conversions.
Their hosts’ try-scorers were Jamie Berrisford, Dom Coetzer, Karl Main, Angus Guthrie, Ross McKnight and Lomond MacPherson, with Lee Millar and Jason Baggott adding two conversions each.