Heralding the new youth squad leaders at Selkirk
Two of Selkirk’s former British and Irish Lions, John Rutherford and Ronnie Cowan, were invited recently to announce the new captain andvice-captain of the town’s youth rugby club.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:01 pm
Cowan toured South Africa with the Lions in 1962 and Rutherford toured New Zealand in 1983 and played against a rest-of-the-world side in 1986.
Both played for the youth team, Selkirk’s under-18s, before moving on to Philiphaugh to play for Selkirk, Scotland and the Lions.
Cowan announced Finlay Wheelans as captain and Rutherford announced Monroe Job as vice-captain.
That double announcement marked 100 years since the youth club was formed, a steady source of players for the Souters over the years.