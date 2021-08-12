Heralding the new youth squad leaders at Selkirk

Two of Selkirk’s former British and Irish Lions, John Rutherford and Ronnie Cowan, were invited recently to announce the new captain andvice-captain of the town’s youth rugby club.

By Ralph Mellon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:01 pm
John Rutherford, Finlay Wheelans, Monroe Job and Ronnie Cowan, right, at the declaration (picture by Grant Kinghorn)

Cowan toured South Africa with the Lions in 1962 and Rutherford toured New Zealand in 1983 and played against a rest-of-the-world side in 1986.

Both played for the youth team, Selkirk’s under-18s, before moving on to Philiphaugh to play for Selkirk, Scotland and the Lions.

Cowan announced Finlay Wheelans as captain and Rutherford announced Monroe Job as vice-captain.

That double announcement marked 100 years since the youth club was formed, a steady source of players for the Souters over the years.

British and Irish LionsSelkirk