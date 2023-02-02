Hawick’s Stuart Hogg set to pick up 97th Scotland rugby cap against England at weekend

Stuart Hogg warming up for Scotland's autumn international versus Argentina at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The Exeter Chiefs full-back is currently on 96 caps so this weekend’s game will put him within three appearances of making it into treble figures.

The 30-year-old is Scotland’s fourth most capped player ever at the moment, trailing only Sean Lamont on 105, Gala’s Chris Paterson on 109 and Kelso’s Ross Ford on 110.

He’s also their leading try-scorer of all time with 27.

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend and his English opposite number, Steve Borthwick, posing alongside the Six Nations trophy at the launch of this year's championship at London County Hall last month (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hogg is one of seven Borderers among the Scots’ top-ten try-scorers to date, ahead of Hawick’s Tony Stanger on 24, Paterson on 22, Kelso’s Alan Tait and current national head coach Gregor Townsend on 17, Hawick’s darcy Graham on 16 and Selkirk’s Iwan Tukalo on 15.

He’s the region’s only representative this weekend, however, Graham being ruled out by injury, but fellow ex-Hawick player Rory Sutherland features in ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend’s 40-man squad for the tournament.

Also in the wider squad are ex-Melrose loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti, named among Saturday’s replacements, and Cameron Redpath, son of Kelso’s Bryan Redpath, capped 60 times for Scotland between 1993 and 2003.

Joining Hogg in Scotland's starting line-up, captained by Jamie Ritchie, are Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Willem Nel, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson.

Saturday’s Calcutta Cup game against England at London’s Twickenham Stadium kicks off at 4.45pm and will be broadcast live on STV and ITV.

It’ll be Townsend’s sixth Calcutta Cup game in charge, having only lost one so far, and the 49-year-old is looking forward to it, saying: “It’s massive.

“We’ve played England in opening games the last couple of seasons, and for our supporters it’s the biggest game of the season.