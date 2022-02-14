Hawick’s Stuart Hogg frustrated at having to wait two weeks to try to make amends for defeat by Wales in Six Nations

Hawick's Stuart Hogg being tackled by Wales centre Owen Watkin during Scotland's Six Nations match in Cardiff on Saturday (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Scots wasted a winning position against a Welsh side looking to bounce back from their 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin the weekend before and they’ve only got themselves to blame, said the Borderer.

“We cost ourselves the game at times,” said the ex-Hawick player. “We chucked it away at times. When we gave away a penalty, that’s one thing, but when we compounded error with error, that's when we get frustrated.

“That’s not a true reflection of what we are about. In the last 20 minutes we killed ourselves, unfortunately.”

A first-half try by fellow ex-Green Darcy Graham and four penalties from Finn Russell put Scotland 17-14 ahead just short of the hour mark, but Dan Biggar got Wales level with his fourth penalty of the match and added a drop goal with 10 minutes to go to secure victory for the hosts.

“We were ahead because we showed a true reflection of what we are about,” said Hogg. “We were running the ball hard and getting in behind the Welsh defence.

“We were changing the point of contact, doing the simple things well, and that was really effective for us. It won us field positions and some points. Unfortunately we just didn't back it up.

“Test match rugby is all about competing in the small moments and every single moment we get in the game. It's about making sure we manage them in the right areas.

“I’m sitting here bitterly disappointed and frustrated at what we’ve done.

“At times we will be beaten by better sides when things don’t go our way, but I think we gave them too easy avenues into the game today – cheap field position, cheap penalties, cheap knock-ons, stuff that we didn’t quite work hard enough to get into good positions for. That’s the thing that bugs me most.

“At times in the past, we’ve been in games and let them slip, and unfortunately that’s another one.

Scotland have this coming weekend off before this year’s third round of championship fixtures sees them host France in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 26.