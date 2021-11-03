Hawick's Stuart Hogg expected to return as Scotland rugby captain against Australia but Rory Sutherland will miss out due to injury

Stuart Hogg during a Scotland training session on Tuesday in Edinburgh (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Fellow British and Irish Lion Rory Sutherland will miss out, though, due to injury.

The 29-year-old is suffering from a side strain and Scottish defence coach Steve Tandy expects the ex-Hawick and Gala prop to miss the rest of the Scots’ autumn series.

In his absence, Pierre Schoeman looks likely to retain the No 1 jersey he wore on his test debut against Tonga last Saturday.

Darcy Graham, right, evading Tonga's Kurt Morath at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Neil Hanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland have called up reinforcements in the form of three uncapped props, looseheads Nick Auterac and Robin Hislop and tighthead Javan Sebastian.

Langholm-raised Hislop, 29, is currently with Wasps after stints with Hawick Wanderers, Ayr, Edinburgh, Rotherham, Doncaster Knights and Saracens.

“There’s real quality in the guys we’re bringing in,” said Tandy.

“Losing someone like Rory is a blow for us, but Schoey came in and played well at the weekend, Jamie Bhatti came off the bench and did well, Robin Hislop has been playing lots of minutes for Wasps and Nick too.”

Rory Sutherland playing for Worcester Warriors against Northampton Saints last month (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hogg, 29, was unavailable for Scotland’s 60-14 win against Tonga due to that match falling outside the international window agreed with English and French clubs but is expected to feature in the squad to be announced this Friday to face Australia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.