Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland on bench for Lions’ second game in South Africa
Borderers Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland will be on the bench for the British and Irish Lions’ next game in South Africa.
The pair have played one game apiece for the Lions so far, Hogg as captain against Sigma Lions on Saturday, July 3, and Sutherland in the pre-tour warm-up game in Edinburgh against Japan the Saturday before.
Both will have to settle for replacements’ roles on Wednesday, July 7, against Cell C Sharks as head coach Warren Gatland looks to give game-time to as much of his squad as possible ahead of their test matches against South Africa later in the month and in August.
Welsh players Josh Navidi and Adam Beard are to make their debuts for the multinational side, as is England's Tom Curry.
Ireland lock Iain Henderson will be captain as Conor Murray, skipper for the tour following the withdrawal of Alun Wyn Jones, is on the bench too.
Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar will be half-backs and Liam Williams plays at full-back, with Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe as wingers and Elliot Daly and Bundee Aki at centre.
Wednesday’s fixture, kicking off at 6pm, is the second of eight tour matches in South Africa, following on from a 28-10 win over Japan in Scotland and Saturday's 56-14 defeat of the Sigma Lions.
Gatland will be explaining his selection at a press conference at noon today, July 5.
Also in the side to face the Sharks are Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson and Sam Simmonds.
Joining ex-Hawick players Hogg, 29, and Sutherland, 28, on the substitutes’ bench, besides Murray, are Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Chris Harris.