Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland on bench for Lions’ second game in South Africa

British and Irish Lions captain Stuart Hogg running with the ball against the Sigma Lions at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The pair have played one game apiece for the Lions so far, Hogg as captain against Sigma Lions on Saturday, July 3, and Sutherland in the pre-tour warm-up game in Edinburgh against Japan the Saturday before.

Both will have to settle for replacements’ roles on Wednesday, July 7, against Cell C Sharks as head coach Warren Gatland looks to give game-time to as much of his squad as possible ahead of their test matches against South Africa later in the month and in August.

Welsh players Josh Navidi and Adam Beard are to make their debuts for the multinational side, as is England's Tom Curry.

Rory Sutherland at a British and Irish Lions training session held at Stade Santander International last month in Saint Peter on Jersey (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ireland lock Iain Henderson will be captain as Conor Murray, skipper for the tour following the withdrawal of Alun Wyn Jones, is on the bench too.

Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar will be half-backs and Liam Williams plays at full-back, with Anthony Watson and Duhan van der Merwe as wingers and Elliot Daly and Bundee Aki at centre.

Wednesday’s fixture, kicking off at 6pm, is the second of eight tour matches in South Africa, following on from a 28-10 win over Japan in Scotland and Saturday's 56-14 defeat of the Sigma Lions.

Gatland will be explaining his selection at a press conference at noon today, July 5.

Also in the side to face the Sharks are Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Zander Fagerson and Sam Simmonds.