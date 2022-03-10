Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham still ever-presents as Scotland’s Six Nations campaign continues

Hawick's Darcy Graham taking part in a Scotland training session in Edinburgh on Monday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Captain and full-back Hogg, 29, and wing Graham, 24, are the only Borderers in the matchday line-up announced by head coach Gregor Townsend today, though flanker Rory Darge, getting his third cap, has played for both Melrose and Southern Knights.

Hogg is currently on 91 caps and Graham on 25.

The former is currently Scotland’s fourth-most capped player and only 19 appearances away from matching the record of 110 set by Kelso’s Ross Ford in 2017, as well as being the Scots’ leading try-scorer of all time with 25.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg playing for club side Exeter Chiefs against Sale Sharks on Sunday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kick-off for Scotland’s match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is 2.15pm, and it will be screened live on ITV.

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Ali Price is set to make his 50th appearance for Scotland, and making up the rest of the starting XV are Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Finn Russell, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson.

Saturday’s replacements are Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Magnus Bradbury, Ben Vellacott, Adam Hastings and Sione Tuipulotu.

Ex-Southern Knights forward Rory Darge pictured during a Scotland training session on Monday in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)