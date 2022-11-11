“It’ll mean a lot to him if we get the win on Sunday and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Darcy Graham was named as player of the match for Scotland against Fiji at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

That match, kicking off at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at 2.15pm and going out live on Amazon Prime, will bring a 95th cap for Exeter Chiefs full-back Hogg, 30, edging him closer to the all-time record of 110 set by Kelso’s Ross Ford in 2017, and a 32nd for Edinburgh winger Graham, 25.

Ulster loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, another former Hawick player, will be among the replacements, and if the 30-year-old makes an appearance, it will be his 22nd.

All three played in last Saturday’s 28-12 win against Fiji, Hogg and Graham starting and Sutherland being brought on as a substitute.

Stuart Hogg applauding Scottish rugby fans at the final whistle after their autumn international versus Fiji at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

There’ll be one further Borderer on the pitch, Finlay Christie, but the Peebles-raised 27-year-old will be lining up against his former homeland, having emigrated to New Zealand at the age of seven.

Hooker Fraser Brown, fly-half Finn Russell and centre Sione Tuipulotu return, those being the only three changes made by head coach Gregor Townsend to a starting XV featuring seven players in the side beaten 22-17 by the All Blacks at Murrayfield in November 2017, the last time the two sides played.

Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting XV, captained by Jamie Ritchie, are Chris, Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price, Pierre Schoeman, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson.

Joining Sutherland among the replacements are Ewan Ashman, Willem Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn and Mark Bennett.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at a training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh this week (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Scotland will be wearing a kit featuring Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir’s blue-and-yellow tartan to mark the fifth anniversary of the charity he set up after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Former lock Weir, 52, is expected to be in the crowd – along with wife Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus, and Ben – to cheer on his old side, having been capped 61 times between 1990 and 2000.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers player Townsend, 49, is looking forward to seeing his old international team-mate there, saying: “It’s of huge significance that Doddie will be at Murrayfield with us on Sunday.

“It’s to acknowledge what Doddie has done over the last five years and show our love for him and his fight against MND, and also it’s to remember that great night five years ago when he launched the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Rory Sutherland after Scotland's win against Fiji at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

“So many people in Scottish rugby feel they’ve been on this journey with him, and I know he has inspired a lot of people to do things to raise money and probably change people’s lives.

“I know he’s going to change a lot of lives in the future due to the work he’s doing.

“It’s great the numbers on the back of our shirts will be in Doddie’s tartan, as we’ll feel we’ll have Doddie with us.

“He’s a big supporter of the team. I always get a message the night before our game saying we’re going to win this weekend and wishing us all the best.

“It’ll mean a lot to him if we get the win on Sunday and that’s what we’re working towards.”

