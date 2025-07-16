Hawick’s Rory Sutherland named in Scottish national rugby team’s starting XV v Samoa on Friday

Rory Sutherland is off to join the British and Irish Lions in Australia on Sunday but will play for Scotland versus Samoa first in New Zealand on Friday (Pic: Scottish Rugby)

Hawick’s Rory Sutherland is being given his second start on the bounce of the Scottish national rugby team’s current summer tour of New Zealand and Fiji against Samoa this Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow Warriors loosehead prop keeps hold of the No 1 jersey he was given for the Scots’ 29-14 defeat away to Fiji in Suva on Saturday gone after sitting out their tour-opening 29-26 win against New Zealand’s Maori All Blacks seven days prior.

Friday’s tour finale in Auckland on New Zealand’s North Island will be the 32-year-old’s 43rd cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutherland is the only fellow Borderer in head coach Gregor Townsend’s match-day squad as Edinburgh’s Ewan Ashman is named at hooker, with Harlequins’ George Turner as back-up on the bench, at the expense of West Linton’s Patrick Harrison, the only other representative of the region left following right-winger Darcy Graham’s departure to join the British and Irish Lions in Australia this week.

Sutherland and Ashman, 25, are also off to join the Lions as cover for their non-test game against First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne next Tuesday, like Graham, but they’re not going until Sunday.

Replacing Hawick’s Graham, 28, at No 14 is Sale Sharks’ Arron Reed.

Making up the rest of Friday’s startring line-up, captained by former Southern Knight Rory Darge, are Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Rory Hutchinson, Stafford McDowall, Fergus Burke, Jamie Dobie, Elliot Millar Mills, Gregor Brown, Grant Gilchrist, Andy Onyeama-Christie and Matt Fagerson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Turner, 32, on the bench are Nathan McBeth, Fin Richardson, Cameron Henderson, Marshall Sykes, Ben Muncaster, George Horne and Adam Hastings.

Kick-off against Samoa at Auckland’s Eden Park is at 8.35am and that’s being screened live on Premier Sports and BBC Scotland online.

It’s Scotland’s first match in Auckland since a 16-12 loss to England at 2011’s Rugby World Cup and they’re still waiting for their first win there.

Their last game against the Samoans was a win by 34-0 during 2019’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, courtesy of tries from Sean Maitland and Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw, two penalty tries, a penalty and two conversions from Laidlaw, now 39, and a drop-goal kicked by Hawick’s Stuart Hogg.