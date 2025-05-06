​Hawick’s Rhys Tait signs new deal with English Rugby Championship side Doncaster Knights

Rhys Tait playing for Doncaster Knights versus London Scottish last October (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

​Hawick’s Rhys Tait has signed up for another season with English Rugby Championship side Doncaster Knights.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former Scotland under-20 captain Tait has been with the South Yorkshire side since summer 2023 after previously being loaned out to them by Glasgow Warriors.

The 22-year-old flanker, elder brother of Selkirk’s Corey Tait, has agreed a contract extension after a league season that’s seen him make 67 carries and 136 tackles so far, with a 97% success rate for tackling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster are currently sixth in the table, on 56 points from 18 fixtures, ahead of a visit from fourth-placed Coventry this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Rhys Tait and brother Corey ahead of a Boroughmuir Bears match away to Ayrshire Bulls in April 2022 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Tait, with Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears and Melrose-based Southern Knights before joining Warriors’ academy in 2021, is looking forward to a fifth season south of the border, having also played for Newcastle Falcons’ under-18s, saying: “I’m honoured to sign on for another season at Donny.

“This club gave me an opportunity and have shaped me into not only the rugby player but also the man I am today.

“I can’t wait to see what we can achieve next year.”

Knights forwards coach Darren Fearn is glad to see Tait staying put, saying: “It’s great that Rhys has committed to the club for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Tait in action for Hawick Albion under-16s against Ayr in February 2017 (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

“He’s a grafter with a great attitude. His performances were rightly recognised with his Scotland under-23s call-up earlier in the season.

“He does so much work to make this team tick, work which doesn’t always get the limelight, the unseen work.

“We are really excited to have him as part of our group next season.”

Matt Harland, the club’s head of recruitment, added: “We are delighted that Rhys has re-signed with the club for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhys has shown this season how important he is to this team and how we want to play.

“He goes about his business and does the things that not many people notice.

“We were all so proud that his hard work and performances this season earned him a call-up to the emerging Scotland team.

“We’re really excited to see him take his game to another level here next season.”