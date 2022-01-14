Hawick’s match against Aberdeen Grammar tomorrow in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership called off

Hawick in action away to Aberdeen Grammar in October (Photo: Howard Moles)

The Greens were due to host Aberdeen at their Mansfield Park home ground at 2pm but that game has now been postponed due to positive coronavirus test results.

Selkirk and Jed-Forest’s games away to Marr and Musselburgh respectively are going ahead, however, with both kicking off at 2pm.

Hawick remain third in the table following their 31-10 defeat at Glasgow Hawks last Saturday, January 8, with 47 points from 14 games.

Jed-Forest are sixth, on 24 points from 12 games, and Selkirk sit seventh, on 21 points from 13 matches.

Hawick won their reverse fixture against bottom-of-the-table Aberdeen at Rubislaw 24-0 in October, thanks to tries by Morgan Tait, Matt Carryer and Kirk Ford, plus three conversions and a penalty by Ford.

Their next game now is due to be away to Jed-Forest on Saturday, January 22, at 3pm.