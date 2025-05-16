Hawick’s Louise Dalgliesh and Matty Douglas take on coaching roles with Scotland’s under-20 women’s side ahead of summer rugby internationals

New Scottish Rugby Union women’s under-20 programme head coach Louise Dalgliesh (Photo: Scottish Rugby Union)

Scotland are going Green in pursuit of success at rugby’s Under-20 Women’s Six Nations Summer Series this summer.

Not only has Hawick’s Louise Dalgliesh been appointed as head coach of the Scottish Rugby Union’s women’s programme for that age bracket but fellow Teri Matty Douglas has been named as one of two assistant coaches, along with 115-times-capped former England international Tamara Taylor.

Ex-Scotland scrum-half Dalgliesh – capped 67 times between 2003 and 2014, including appearances at two world cups, in 2006 and 2010 – is a former assistant coach for Japan’s national women’s team, Scotland’s under-18s and English side Sale Sharks and, after moving back to her homeland, was recruited by Edinburgh University as head of performance for women’s rugby.

The 44-year-old, brought up in Teviothead and later Hawick, takes over from Claire Cruikshank, now female performance pipeline lead coach with the SRU and heach coach of Edinburgh’s Celtic Challenge side.

“I’m delighted to be back in Scotland, and to be trusted to lead the under-20 squad into the summer series this year is a privilege,” said Edinburgh-born Dalgliesh.

“Representing Scotland always brought me the ultimate sense of pride, so being back in the thistle and having the chance to support and develop this group on their path to becoming senior Scotland players comes with a real sense of responsibility.

“I also want to encourage them to enjoy themselves while they do it.

“We’re really excited by this group of players, who all have a lot of experience playing in performance environments, whether that be through regional training centres, the Celtic Challenge, British Universities and Colleges Sport Super Rugby and previous age-grade international representation. That gives us a level of readiness for what’s to come with the competition, but I believe this group has much more space to grow.

“We’re looking forward to being able to kick on in our preparations through our training camps. They will give the players time to pull together on and off the field and us, as coaches, the chance to get our messages across and start shaping how we want the team to play.”

Douglas, 29, will be assistant coach for defence, a role he held with Edinburgh’s women’s side last season, and Dalgliesh is glad to have him among her team, saying: “I think having some new faces in the coaching group in Matty and Tam naturally freshens things up and really adds to the excitement.

“The three of us have a vast amount of experience from different environments and it has already been a lot of fun getting to know each other, share ideas and challenge where we want to go with the team.

“We are expecting another step up in level of competition this year given the number of players both within our own squad as well as the opposition, so we will need to bring our best for the series.

“That said, as coaches, we’ve already seen that we have a committed group of players who can adapt to challenges, are keen to learn and want to work hard for one another, so it’s our job to keep building that momentum and have them ready to launch come competition time in the summer.”

Douglas says he’s enjoying coaching again after nine months out of the game following being sacked as head coach of Arnold Clark Premiership side Hawick in April last year – a job he’d held since July 2021, leading them to a premiership and Scottish cup double in 2023 – and he’s looking forward to going up against international opposition come July.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” he said.

“After being with Edinburgh’s women side, the opportunity came up to work with Scotland’s women’s under-20s and I was happy to take it.

“I’d probably fallen out of love with coaching for six or seven months but then the opportunity came up to get back into it with Edinburgh women and it went all right. That was followed by another opportunity for progression into a national programme, and Louise is from Hawick as well, so that’s pretty good.

“I knew of her and she knew of me but we’d never spoken in the past so it’s been good to connect with her.

“She’s a top-level coach with a really good CV and it’s great to learn off her.

“She’s really well organised and the detail is very clear.

“It was just the right fit at the right time at Edinburgh and I’m glad I took that chance as I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s great to be back in coaching and also involved with the SRU. It’s all been really positive.

“It’ll be a good challenge and it’s something I’m keen to have a go at.”

Douglas, also a past head coach for the South of Scotland inter-district side, hadn’t been involved in women’s coaching prior to last December but isn’t finding it to be all that different to what he’d been used to previously.

“It’s quite similar, to be fair,” he said. “Our players ask a lot of great questions and they’re always keen to learn. They’re always keeping me on my toes.

“We’ve got a lot of good young players coming through and there’s a lot of great potential there as well.”

Making up the rest of Dalgliesh’s back-room staff are team manager Rosie Walsh, strength and conditioning specialist Drew Scott, analyst Megan Metcalfe, physiotherapists Emma Grieve and Joe Kvedas, doctor Neil Vint and sports scientist Caitlyn Everett.

A 35-strong extended training squad was named today, May 16, and it includes Biggar’s Poppy Mellanby, Holly Wilson and Poppy Clarkson.