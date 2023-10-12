Hawick’s Lisa Thomson one of three Borderers in Scottish women’s starting XV for South African rugby tournament opener

Lisa Thomson during a Scotland women's training session at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in April (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​The 26-year-old’s selection is one of two changes made by head coach Bryan Easson to the starting line-up that beat Spain 36-5 in a warm-up at the end of September, the other being a comeback for lock Emma Wassell.

Friday’s match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch kicks off at 3.30pm and will be screened live on RugbyPass TV.

Inside centre Thomson, set to earn her 53rd cap, is one of three Borderers in Easson’s starting XV, to be captained by Rachel Malcolm, along with Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Hawick’s Lana Skeldon.

Full-back Rollie, 28, is currently on 58 caps and hooker Skeldon, 29, on 63.

Their gaffer said: “We’re hugely excited to get our WXV campaign under way on Friday as we’re ready to get out there and get going after a positive pre-season period.

“We’ve enjoyed two consecutive wins at the end of the Women’s Six Nations and we backed up our recent run of performances against Spain at the end of last month but our attention now fully turns to the new competition.

“The competition provides us with new opportunities but also new challenges as we face three opponents with varying playing styles.

“To play South Africa in Stellenbosch is really exciting for us and we know that the hosts pose a real threat in terms of their sheer physicality as they have a number of strong ball-carriers in the team and we need to make sure we front up to that challenge on Friday.”

Also starting are Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Mairi McDonald, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sarah Bonar, captain Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan and Evie Gallagher.

They’ll be accompanied by replacements Elis Martin, Anne Young, Lisa Cockburn, Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel, Caity Mattinson, Meryl Smith and Liz Musgrove.

Thomson has also been named in Great Britain’s core women’s rugby sevens squad for the 2023/24 SVNS season, launching in December in Dubai.