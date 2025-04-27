Hawick’s Lana Skeldon scores 19th Scotland try during 26-19 Women’s Six Nations win v Ireland

Lisa Thomson in action during Scotland’s 26-19 Women’s Six Nations win at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Lana Skeldon scored her 19th try for Scotland as they notched up their second win of rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday.

Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon was one of three Borderers in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting line-up for that 26-19 victory, the others being full-back Chloe Rollie and her Ealing Trailfinders teammate Lisa Thomson at inside-centre.

The 31-year-old played for the first 64 minutes, opening the scoring for the hosts on 24, before going off for Elis Martin and Jedburgh’s Rollie, 29, and Hawick’s Thomson, 27, were both kept on for the full 80-plus in front of a crowd of 6,375.

Skeldon is now on 79 caps since 2011, with Rollie on 75 since 2015 and Thomson on 69 since 2016.

Chloe Rollie, left, and Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland’s 26-19 Women’s Six Nations win at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Scotland’s other try-scorers were outside-centre Emma Orr on 40 minutes, openside flanker Rachel McLachlan on 57 and left-winger Francesca McGhie right at the death, with fly-half and captain Helen Nelson adding three conversions, as Scotland concluded their campaign with a home win against the Irish, leaving them fourth in the table on nine points from five matches ahead of a visit to second-from-bottom Italy for basement side Wales today, April 27.

Touching down for head coach Scott Bemand’s visitors were Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang and Emily Lane, with Dannah O’Brien kicking two conversions.

Easson, 51, was delighted to see his side sign off on this year’s championship with a victory, saying: “It was extremely emotional.

“I don't know what the possession stats were but we had to fight to get everything that we got.

Anne Young, Rachel McLachlan and Chloe Rollie celebrating after Scotland’s 26-19 Women’s Six Nations win at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

“Defensively, we were absolutely outstanding, with some of those turnovers and then to have the skill to score.

“We deserved everything we got because of the fight and the heart in that team performance. I can’t tell you what I felt at the end there.

“It was all about fighting for each other.”

Head coach John Mitchell’s England, 59-7 victors at home to Scotland in Leicester seven days earlier, racked up a seventh successive Women’s Six Nations title and fourth grand slam on the bounce with a 43-42 win hosting second-placed France in London, leaving them on a 100% haul of 28 points from five rounds.

