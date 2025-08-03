Hawick’s Lana Skeldon an injury doubt for Scotland’s coming Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign after injury v Ireland
Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon required hospital treatment after being stretchered off injured just over half an hour into that game, with Elis Martin replacing her.
That was the Scots’ second and last warm-up ahead of their world cup opener against Wales in Manchester on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off at 2.45pm – following on from a 34-29 defeat in Italy eight days prior – giving Skeldon only three weeks to recover in time to make herself available for selection.
The Hawick 31-year-old was one of three Borderers in head coach Bryan Easson’s visiting side, along with Ealing Trailfinders inside-centre Lisa Thomson, also from Hawick, and Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie at full-back.
Skeldon is now on 81 caps, with Thomson, 27, on 71 and Toulon Provence Mediterranee No 15 Rollie, 30, on 77.
Thomson scored her 14th try for Scotland quarter of an hour in and also kicked her first three conversions for the national team, adding the extras after her touchdown and those of left-winger Lucia Scott on 21 minutes and outside-centre Emma Orr on 62.
The hosts’ try-scorers were Sadhbh McGrath, Meabh Deely, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh O’Dowd and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, with Dannah O’Brien adding one conversion.
“I think it was a good first half,” Thomson told Scottish Rugby’s Facebook page after the match.
“After last week, we spoke a lot about starting fast. We were not happy with our first 40 minutes against Italy.
“We felt we put in a good 35 minutes at the start of the game, but obviously there was then Lana’s injury and a momentum swing, but I think we came out firing towards the end of the game.
“We just need an 80-minute performance.”
Easson, 51, is unsure whether Skeldon will be available for August and September’s world cup in England, saying: “She was taken away to hospital just to have a look at it.
“It was an ankle injury and she went for an X-ray, so hopefully we’ll find out sooner rather than later, but as to what it is, we don’t know yet.
“I felt that was a huge turning point, a huge momentum shift, because I thought for 35 minutes we were good.
“We came out of the traps like we’d asked. I thought we were poor last week and we put a real emphasis on a fast start.”
Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm, were Coreen Grant, Hannah Ramsay, Caity Mattinson, Anne Young, Elliann Clarke, Emma Wassell, Rachel McLachlan, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher.
Martin’s fellow replacements were Leah Bartlett, Molly Poolman, Adelle Ferrie, Eva Donaldson, Leia Brebner-Holden, Beth Blacklock and Evie Wills.
After their cup opener against the Welsh, Scotland have got further pool games against Fiji in Manchester on August 30 and Canada in Exeter on September 6, both Saturdays, the former kicking off at 2.45pm and the latter at noon, as they bid for qualification for semi-finals in Bristol later in September for the first time since 2006.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.