Hawick’s Lana Skeldon an injury doubt for Scotland’s coming Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign after injury v Ireland

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in April (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Borderer Lana Skeldon is a doubt for Scotland’s coming Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in her side’s 27-21 warm-up defeat away to Ireland in Cork on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon required hospital treatment after being stretchered off injured just over half an hour into that game, with Elis Martin replacing her.

That was the Scots’ second and last warm-up ahead of their world cup opener against Wales in Manchester on Saturday, August 23, with kick-off at 2.45pm – following on from a 34-29 defeat in Italy eight days prior – giving Skeldon only three weeks to recover in time to make herself available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawick 31-year-old was one of three Borderers in head coach Bryan Easson’s visiting side, along with Ealing Trailfinders inside-centre Lisa Thomson, also from Hawick, and Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie at full-back.

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in April (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Skeldon is now on 81 caps, with Thomson, 27, on 71 and Toulon Provence Mediterranee No 15 Rollie, 30, on 77.

Thomson scored her 14th try for Scotland quarter of an hour in and also kicked her first three conversions for the national team, adding the extras after her touchdown and those of left-winger Lucia Scott on 21 minutes and outside-centre Emma Orr on 62.

The hosts’ try-scorers were Sadhbh McGrath, Meabh Deely, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh O’Dowd and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, with Dannah O’Brien adding one conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a good first half,” Thomson told Scottish Rugby’s Facebook page after the match.

“After last week, we spoke a lot about starting fast. We were not happy with our first 40 minutes against Italy.

“We felt we put in a good 35 minutes at the start of the game, but obviously there was then Lana’s injury and a momentum swing, but I think we came out firing towards the end of the game.

“We just need an 80-minute performance.”

Easson, 51, is unsure whether Skeldon will be available for August and September’s world cup in England, saying: “She was taken away to hospital just to have a look at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an ankle injury and she went for an X-ray, so hopefully we’ll find out sooner rather than later, but as to what it is, we don’t know yet.

“I felt that was a huge turning point, a huge momentum shift, because I thought for 35 minutes we were good.

“We came out of the traps like we’d asked. I thought we were poor last week and we put a real emphasis on a fast start.”

Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm, were Coreen Grant, Hannah Ramsay, Caity Mattinson, Anne Young, Elliann Clarke, Emma Wassell, Rachel McLachlan, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin’s fellow replacements were Leah Bartlett, Molly Poolman, Adelle Ferrie, Eva Donaldson, Leia Brebner-Holden, Beth Blacklock and Evie Wills.

After their cup opener against the Welsh, Scotland have got further pool games against Fiji in Manchester on August 30 and Canada in Exeter on September 6, both Saturdays, the former kicking off at 2.45pm and the latter at noon, as they bid for qualification for semi-finals in Bristol later in September for the first time since 2006.