Hawick’s Darcy Graham tipped to bounce back from disappointment of British and Irish Lions snub to play way into contention for 2029 call-up by club head coach Sean Everitt

Darcy Graham during Edinburgh’s 39-24 EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final loss at home to Bath at the capital’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, May 3 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Borderer Darcy Graham will bounce back from the disappointment of being overlooked for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa and be spurred on by that snub to play his way into contention for its follow-up in New Zealand in 2029, according to club head coach Sean Everitt.

Eight Scots were selected for head coach Andy Farrell’s 38-man squad for July and August’s three-test series but, much to the surprise of many, Graham isn’t among them, though fellow Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe is, for the second tour on the trot.

Though he’s understandably put out not to be joining the South African and his seven other Scotland teammates given call-ups this summer, the former Hawick right-winger is young enough at 27 to vie for a red jersey in four years’ time, says Everitt.

“He’s obviously disappointed, as he would be, because in the opportunities that he got in the Six Nations he did really well and he’s been in good form in the United Rugby Championship as well and in the European games,” said the 55-year-old.

“It is disappointing for a guy like that, but I did chat to him and tell him that he’s young enough to make the next one. His opportunity will come.

“He’s a fighter. It wasn’t an easy year for him with the injuries that he had but he came back flying and that’s the type of guy he is.

“The character that you see on the field is the character that you get off the field. He’ll be back fighting for a place and hoping that an opportunity arises.”

Everitt also pointed out that Graham, 28 in June, might not even have to wait until the age of 31 or 32 for his chance to join the multinational outfit as, like Kelso’s Ross Ford in 2009 and Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw in 2017, he could yet get a late call-up as a replacement or as one of two extra squad members Farrell intends adding before the Lions’ departure, initially for Ireland in June to play Argentina, to take their number up to 40.

“The door’s not closed,” he said. “There's a lot of rugby to be played between now and the Lions trip and more than likely there’ll be one or two guys that might drop out because of injuries and then the door opens.

“It’s good for us that there are a couple of spots open in the Lions group and there’s all to play for for the individuals.”

South African-born van der Merwe, 29, currently sidelined by an ankle injury, is one of two Edinburgh players selected, the other being his countryman prop Pierre Schoeman, and Everitt reckons others such as Jamie Ritchie and Grant Gilchrist as well as Graham could be in the frame if opportunity knocks, saying: “You don’t know who they're going to select next.

“There are certain areas within that squad that are thin. There could be more than just one guy putting his hands up – certainly Jamie and Darcy and, if you look in the lock department, a guy like Gilco. A couple of good performances there and if there’s an injury, they could look at bringing one of them in.”

If Graham misses out on a late call-up, this year’s will be the first Lions tour since 2005 not to feature any Borderers among the players picked, though the region will still be represented by forwards coach John Dalziel.

