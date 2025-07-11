Hawick’s Darcy Graham tells of delight at seeing Scotland teammates given British and Irish Lions call-ups despite missing out himself

Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in June (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Darcy Graham has told of his delight at seeing Scotland teammates such as Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe given British and Irish Lions call-ups this summer despite his disappointment at – so far, at least – missing out himself.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seeing friends and teammates being given the nod while watching head coach Andy Farrell’s televised squad announcement in May had helped compensate for the let-down of being overlooked, much to the surprise of many, said the Edinburgh right-winger.

“Obviously with the Lions it was disappointing not to get called up,” the 28-year-old told Scottish Rugby’s social media feeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember watching it with the family and it’s a cruel way to find out, but seeing the other boys in it was so special and they’ve gone out and they’ve been awesome this campaign and hopefully they put their hands up for test spots and it’s just good to see those boys out there.

Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in June (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“Obviously I am disappointed not to be in, but it’s fuelling the fire for me – I’ll just cheer, do my job and see what happens after that.”

Toulon scrum-half Ben White was given a late call-up, following an injury to Welsh No 9 Tomos Williams, while in New Zealand with Scotland’s summer tour squad and Graham said he was delighted to see him joining the likes of Scott Cummings and Pierre Schoeman, saying: “I’m buzzing for Ben.

“Me and him were sharing rooms and I know how much he wanted it, so to see him getting called up, I was honestly delighted for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham is one of two Borderers in Scotland’s starting XV to play Fiji away in Suva tomorrow, July 12, with kick-off at 4am, along with fellow ex-Hawick player Rory Sutherland.

Joining No 14 Graham and loosehead prop Sutherland, 32, in head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting line-up, captained by ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge, are Kyle Rowe, Cameron Redpath, Tom Jordan, Kyle Steyn, Fergus Burke, Jamie Dobie, Ewan Ashman, Elliot Millar Mills, Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson.

George Turner, Alec Hepburn, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Adam Hastings and Ollie Smith are on the bench.

Graham is currently on 46 caps and Sutherland on 41.