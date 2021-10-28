Hawick's Darcy Graham set to win 20th Scotland rugby cap against Tonga

Darcy Graham playing for Scotland versus Italy in March 2021 (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

That will be the 24-year-old’s 20th cap since making his full international debut in November 2018 and the Edinburgh man will start at full-back, fellow ex-Hawick player Stuart Hogg’s usual position.

The Scots will be represented by co-captains for the first time as Glasgow Warriors’ Ali Price and Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie share leadership duties, standing in for regular skipper Hogg.

The game, live on Amazon Prime from Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at 2.30pm, will also see head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scotland side field four uncapped players in their starting XV.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend said: “As a playing and coaching group, we are looking forward to returning to international rugby over the coming four weeks in the autumn nations series.

“This week has been our first opportunity since the Six Nations to come together as a team, and our goal is to become a better team over the next month.

“Saturday will also be a huge occasion for a number of players in our squad who have the honour of playing for their country for the first time.”

