Hawick’s Darcy Graham only lasts 16 minutes of British and Irish Lions debut but still gets off mark with try

Darcy Graham on the ball for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday (Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Borderer Darcy Graham only lasted just over quarter of an hour of his British and Irish Lions debut against a First Nations and Pasifika XV today, July 22, before going off injured but still managed to make a good first impression, scoring an 11th-minute try as the tourists beat their Australian opponents 24-19 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

The 28-year-old, given a late call-up by head coach Andy Farrell after missing out on selection for his initial squad of 38, since expanded to 45, was forced off with an ankle injury on 16 minutes and replaced by Leinster centre Garry Ringrose.

Edinburgh right-winger Graham’s try was one of four scored by the multinational outfit in their final midweek match ahead of their last two tests against Australia in Melbourne this coming Saturday and Sydney seven days later, both 11am kick-offs, after winning their first one, in Brisbane on Saturday gone, by 27-19.

The Lions’ other tries were touched down by Leinster outside-centre Jamie Osborne on eight minutes and 45 and Graham’s Edinburgh teammate and fellow winger Duhan van der Merwe on 64, with Northampton Saints fly-half Fin Smith adding two conversions.

Darcy Graham being treated for an ankle injury during a 24-19 win for the British and Irish Lions against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday (Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Touching down for their opponents were Triston Reilly on 18 minutes, Seru Uru on 23 and Rob Leota on 71, with captain Kurtley Beale kicking two conversions.

That was their narrowest winning margin since arriving in Australia, though they lost a warm-up in Ireland against Argentina on Friday, June 20, by 28-24.

Their preceding non-test wins yielded scorelines of 54-7 against Western Force in Perth at the end of June and, earlier this month, 52-12 versus Queensland Reds in Brisbane, 21-10 against New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney, 36-24 facing Australian Capital Territory Brumbies in Canberra and 48-0 over an Australian and New Zealand invitational XV in Adelaide.

Farrell, 50, was sad to see Graham go off with less than a quarter of the game played, saying: “It’s so upsetting to see as he was so upset obviously.

Darcy Graham in action for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday (Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

“It shows how much it means to him when he comes hobbling off, but he’s got a Lions cap and he’s scored a try so he’ll remember that for ever.”

Graham, capped 47 times for Scotland, was one of two Borderers fielded by Farrell in midweek, with former Hawick and Gala loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, also a late addition to touring party, making an appearance as a 73rd-minute replacement for Pierre Schoeman.

That was the 43-times-capped 32-year-old’s seventh outing as a Lion, having also played six matches during their 2021 tour of South Africa, two of them tests.

Graham’s belated call-up takes the tally of Greens to have seen red over the years to 14, following on from Bob and Willie Burnet and Alex Laing in 1888, Doug Davies in 1924, Willie Welsh in 1930, Hugh McLeod in 1955 and 1959, Derrick Grant in 1966, Jim Renwick and Alan Tomes in 1980, Colin Deans in 1983 and 1986, Tony Stanger in 1997 and Stuart Hogg in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Darcy Graham on the ball for the British and Irish Lions, with Andy Muirhead challenging, during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sutherland, now with Glasgow Warriors, is also one of seven ex-Gala players to have earned Lions selection, along with Tom Elliott in 1955, Jock Turner in 1968, Peter Dods and Derek White in 1989 and current Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend in 1997.

Graham and Sutherland were among nine Scots in Tuesday’s match-day squad, the others, besides South Africans van der Merwe and Schoeman and English-born Ben White, being Blair Kinghorn, Gregor Brown, Ewan Ashman and Scott Cummings.

Captained by their gaffer’s son Owen Farrell, their other starters were Henry Pollock, Josh van der Flier, Jac Morgan, James Ryan, Finlay Bealham and Jamie George, with Tom Clarkson, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith making up the rest of their bench.

Looking back over Tuesday’s win Farrell senior, being helped out by assistant coaches including ex-Gala and Melrose flanker John Dalziel, added: “I thought at 14 points up and finding space everywhere, we started to play the game a little bit like an exhibition match and it was never going to be like that, so I was pretty pleased with how we addressed that at half-time and started showing some proper intent in our game.

Darcy Graham being consoled by teammate Duhan van der Merwe after having to go off injured after scoring a try for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Whether we got the rewards for it is a different story but we fought our way back into the game.

“I am delighted for a lot of lads who have just played their first game of the tour and delighted to keep the wins rolling.”