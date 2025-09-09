Hawick’s Darcy Graham expected to be back from latest injury within weeks

Darcy Graham on the ball for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia in July (Photo: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Hawick’s Darcy Graham is expected to recover from the ankle injury that ended his British and Irish Lions debut in July after just over quarter of an hour either later this month or early in October.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Sean Everitt is hoping the 28-year-old will be available for selection for the club’s United Rugby Championship season-opener away to Zebre Parma in Italy on Satrurday, September 27, or, failing that, their next fixture, at home to Ulster at the capital’s Hive Stadium on Friday, October 3.

The Scotland right-winger only lasted 16 minutes of the Lions’ 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday, July 22, after being given a belated call-up by head coach Andy Farrell, having been left out of his original squad of 38, later expanded to 44, but, by way of conso,lation, he did manage to score a gtry during that cameo appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's making big improvements every day and we’re looking at probably round two, to be realistic,” said South African Everitt, 55.

Darcy Graham being consoled by teammate Duhan van der Merwe after having to go off injured after scoring a try for the British and Irish Lions during their 24-19 win against a First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne in Australia in July (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We’ve just got to see how his rehabilitation goes. Sometimes with these injuries, you do have setbacks, but fingers crossed.

“He hasn’t had anything go wrong up until this stage, so we are hopeful for round one or two, but it’ll be in the first two weeks.”

Everitt told of his sympathy for Graham’s plight after his disappointment at being snubbed at first, delight at being called up later, then dismay after having his tour cut short a fifth of the way into a single game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's actually heartbreaking, to be quite honest with you, because I could just imagine the hurt that he had, first of all by not being selected after finishing off so strongly in the URC and then getting the call-up and being probably one of the best players on the field in only 15 minutes, and then your tour comes to an end, which was really disappointing for him,” he said.

Everitt’s backing the Borderer to bounce back from that latest injury woe just like he has done before, saying: “He’s been through a lot of adversity before and he’s got a lot of resilience, so I’m sure that he’ll get over that and want to prove a point again because that’s just the nature of the guy. He loves being on the field.”

Edinburgh begin a series of three pre-season friendlies away to Ulster in Belfast this coming Friday, with kick-off at 7.35pm.

That’s followed by two at home on the same day – Friday, September 19 – as the club continue their preparations for the coming campaign, against South Yorkshire’s Doncaster Knights, currently home to Melrose’s Aidan Cross and Hawick’s Rhys Tait, at 5pm and London’s Ealing Trailfinders three hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Peebles hooker Patrick Harrison is also out of action for now, with a back injury sustained during Scotland’s summer tour of New Zealand and Fiji, but he’s expected to be back in full training within the next week or two.