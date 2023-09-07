News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Hawick’s Darcy Graham declared fit for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opener versus South Africa

Borderer Darcy Graham has been cleared for selection for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opening game against South Africa in France this coming Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Darcy Graham at Scotland's squad announcement for this year's Rugby World Cup at South Queensferry last month (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Darcy Graham at Scotland's squad announcement for this year's Rugby World Cup at South Queensferry last month (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Darcy Graham at Scotland's squad announcement for this year's Rugby World Cup at South Queensferry last month (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Hawick 26-year-old has been declared fit after getting through training in Nice this week without any adverse reaction, reports assistant coach John Dalziel.

Edinburgh winger Graham missed the Scots’ final warm-up game against Georgia last month with a thigh injury and wasn’t fit enough to train with his team-mates last week but is back in training now and will be available for selection for head coach Gregor Townsend’s match-day squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Wednesday was his second day training,” said former Gala, Melrose and Border Reivers flanker Dalziel, 46.

“He is fully fit and ready to go. If selected, he is ready to go.

Most Popular

“Wednesday tends to be our more physical training day. The end of the week tends to be more the speed element and the contact. Wednesday was a big day in terms of units.”

Graham’s return to fitness means his Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie is now the Scots’ only injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s match in Marseille against the defending world champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Luke Crosbie has trained but not fully with the squad,” said Dalziel. “Could he be available? Possibly.”

Looking ahead to the weekend’s opener, he added: “Taking on South Africa in our opening match is very challenging, very daunting, but it is something we’ve had our mind on for a long time, and we have been building towards that.

“We believe we’ve moved away from being a Scotland team who go to tournaments with hope to having genuine belief.

“We’ve prepared accordingly and we’re now ready to go.”

Graham is now on 19 tries in 35 international appearances since 2018, seven of them touched down in his last for games – one behind current team-mate Duhan van der Merwe and just eight short of fellow ex-Green Stuart Hogg’s all-time record of 27 in his 100-match career.

Related topics:Darcy GrahamScotlandHawickFranceSouth AfricaGregor TownsendEdinburgh