Hawick’s Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland go head to head again in rugby’s 1872 Cup
Right-winger Graham, 27, played for the full 80 minutes in front of a crowd of more than 40,000 at the city’s Murrayfield Stadium and Sutherland, 32, was brought on as a 45th-minute replacement for loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti.
Fellow Borderer Patrick Harrison also made an appearance, replacing Dave Cherry hooker Dave Cherry just ahead of the hour mark, but the West Linton 22-year-old was sin-binned ten minutes later.
Ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge came on for Warriors at the same time as Sutherland, taking over from No 8 Jack Mann.
Replacement loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman scored Edinburgh’s only try on 70 minutes, with replacement No 10 Ben Healy converting, and fly-half Ross Thompson also kicked a penalty.
Glasgow’s sole score was a penalty try.
Edinburgh’s 1872 Cup second-leg victory made amends for a 33-14 defeat at Glasgow’s Hampden Park the Sunday prior but Warriors’ 40-24 score on aggregate means they retain possession of the trophy for the third year on the bounce.
Saturday’s result, nine matches into the current season, leaves Glasgow second to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship table, on 33 points, with Edinburgh eighth, on 22.
Next up for Warriors is a visit from France’s Racing 92 next Friday, with kick-off at 8pm.
Edinburgh are away to Vannes the day after, with kick-off at 2pm.