Hawick Youth tighten grip on top spot in semi-junior rugby league
Hawick Youth have tightened their grip on top spot in the Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League with a 48-7 home victory over Morpeth Colts on Saturday.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:08 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 6:09 pm
That makes it six victories out of six for the young Teries, earning them the maximum points tally of 12, and with Kelso Harlequins’ game against Selkirk Youth Club having been called off, they’re now a point clear of Melrose Wasps at the top. Melrose are also unbeaten, having defeated Peebles Colts 29-14.
Hawick are away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday, Kelso travel to Peebles and Melrose host Tynedale Colts.
The weekend’s other results were a 28-19 win for Jed Thistle against Alnwick Colts and 22-0 victories for Gala Wanderers against Carlisle Colts and Tynedale against Duns Colts.